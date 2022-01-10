Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $125.11, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 30100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.92 billion, up 73.96% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.25% higher. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.23.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

