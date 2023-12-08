Chevron (CVX) Faces Uncertainty Amid Venezuela-Guyana Dispute

Chevron Corporation CVX faces increased risks in Venezuela as president Maduro threatens to annex the disputed Essequibo oil-rich region from neighboring Guyana, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Energy market observers are warning of potential significant consequences for Chevron if Maduro follows through on his threats. The Biden administration has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Guyana's sovereignty and pledged to conduct flight operations within the country. Analysts suggest that should Maduro's threats materialize, the United States might reimpose sanctions and revoke Chevron's special license to operate in Venezuela, a privilege granted recently.

In response to Maduro’s threat, Guyana is enhancing security measures, Brazil is increasing its military presence along the border and the United States is urging Venezuela to respect the territory as Guyana's until the dispute is settled in international court.

The timing of the dispute, ahead of a presidential election next year, adds a political dimension. The geopolitical tension coincides with the polls, indicating that Maduro's political opposition is leading. Analysts view the Essequibo threat as a political posturing aimed at rallying nationalist sentiments and bolstering support for the socialist government.

A Wood Mackenzie analyst Luiz Hayum provided insights, asserting that the referendum functioned as a display of backing for Maduro's policies and an effort to foster a sense of unity among voters. Nevertheless, he highlighted the unlikely scenario of the situation escalating into a widespread armed conflict.

Despite the potential risk to Chevron's investment in the oil fields off Guyana, analysts deem the likelihood of Venezuela taking over offshore production as low due to significant logistical challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.