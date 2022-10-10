Chevron (CVX), California Bioenergy to Produce Biomethane Fuel

Chevron Corporation CVX and California Bioenergy LLC recently declared a joint investment in their second holding company to produce and market dairy biomethane as renewable natural gas (RNG) transportation fuel in California.

The holding company — CalBioGas Hilmar LLC — obtained the initial funding from CVX to construct the necessary infrastructure required for dairy biomethane projects in California’s Merced County at the time of signing.

California Bioenergy brings technology and operational experience to help dairy farmers build digesters and methane capture projects to convert the methane obtained from manure storage on dairy farms to RNG for usage. Meanwhile, Chevron will be responsible for the additional funding for seven digesters and one central upgrading facility across a cluster of dairy farms in Merced County.

The cluster of digesters has secured grants from the California Department of Food and Agriculture but will require additional capital to complete the projects. On completion, which is anticipated in 2023, CVX will take 100% of the RNG produced to market it in the California vehicle fuel market.

Andy Walz, the president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants for Chevron, stated that CVX is excited to continue its collaboration with California Bioenergy and work along with local communities and farmers to develop lower-carbon fuel solutions. “The investment underscores our commitment to produce 40,000 MMBTU/D of RNG by 2030 and grow the lower carbon businesses that we believe will be a bigger part of the future,” he added.

Chevron, the American oil and gas supermajor, is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.