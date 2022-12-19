Chevron (CVX), Baseload Capital to Develop Geothermal Projects

Chevron Corporation CVX recently announced a joint venture with the Swedish geothermal investment company, Baseload Capital, to develop geothermal projects in the United States.

As part of the collaboration, the two firms intend to identify opportunities to advance the next generation of geothermal technologies from pilot to commercial scale. CVX and Baseload Capital will work together to create awareness around geothermal energy, which will be a crucial supply option for renewable energy according to the two partners.

Additionally, the joint venture aims to leverage the companies’ geothermal operational experience and the primary know-how in the traditional oil and gas sector to advance scalable novel geothermal technologies to tap the earth’s core heat.

Chevron and Baseload picked their first project in Weepah Hills, NV. The companies aim to pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County, where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the American oil and gas major is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

