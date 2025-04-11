Chevron (CVX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Chevron (CVX) standing at $135.63, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

The oil company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chevron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $2.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.02%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $47.52 billion, indicating a 2.45% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.30 per share and a revenue of $197.98 billion, indicating changes of +2.49% and -2.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chevron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.52% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Chevron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chevron is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.28 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

