Chevron (CVX) and Unions Reach Agreement, Avert LNG Plant Strikes

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) successfully reached an agreement with unions representing workers at its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in Australia, per media reports. The Offshore Alliance union confirmed the deal on Tuesday, signaling the cancellation of strikes that were to commence this Thursday.

Chevron's Australian operations at the Gorgon and Wheatstone sites play a crucial role in the global LNG landscape, collectively supplying approximately 6% of the world's LNG. This breakthrough came after several days of negotiations mediated by Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission. The talks aimed to revive an in-principle agreement reached in September, which had put an end to weeks of strikes. However, that deal fell apart earlier this month when unions accused Chevron of reneging on commitments.

In a statement, Brad Gandy, a spokesperson for the Offshore Alliance, commended the patience shown by workers during the protracted negotiations. He blamed Chevron for attempting to backtrack on the tentative deal agreed upon last month. Gandy emphasized that if Chevron were to attempt further alterations to the deal, the workers would have no choice but to consider protected industrial action.

The company had previously stated that only a few issues were standing in the way of an agreement, including matters related to meal and travel reimbursements. Energy analyst Saul Kavonic highlighted that it was the last-minute concessions made by Chevron that paved the way for a renewed agreement and the withdrawal of strikes.

He noted that the remaining negotiation items were not of such significance that they couldn't be resolved, and the real obstacle had been the breakdown of trust between the parties. This agreement is expected to mitigate the risk of strikes at Australia's largest offshore LNG projects.

