Chevron (CVX) Aims $500M Investment in Shale Basin, Argentina

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) plans to invest more than $500 million to develop the 283-square-kilometer El Trapial block in the Neuquen province in Argentina, which contains the enormous Vaca Muerta shale basin.

The announcement followed the meeting between Sergio Massa, the economy minister for Argentina, and the company officials. The investment is expected to begin before July, per media reports.

Last year, Chevron received a concession from Neuquen officials for shale extraction in the region, with what the company claimed would be an initial expenditure of roughly $80 million.

CVX produces crude oil and natural gas in Argentina through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chevron Argentina SRL. The subsidiary is working to uncover unconventional oil and gas resources in the Vaca Muerta shale formation, which is estimated to be the fourth-largest shale oil reserve in the world.

In recent months, oil companies with operations in the formation have been increasing output from Vaca Muerta. Officials believe that this will eventually help meet the country's persistent energy deficit.

The national government, through the Ministry of Economy, promised to include the Trapial in decree 929/2013, which grants the right to freely market 20% of the liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons produced in the projects reached in the foreign market, with a 0% export duties rate.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Chevron carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, Eni SpA E and RGC Resources Inc. RGCO. While both Evolution Petroleum and Eni SpA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RGC Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company. It was formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production, particularly in low-permeability reservoirs. EPM has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024, in the past 30 days.

Eni SpA is a leading integrated energy major, which operates primarily through three business segments —Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemicals. E has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024, in the past 30 days.

RGC Resources is a holding company that offers energy and associated products and services through its operational subsidiaries —Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. RGCO has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.