Chevron cuts spending plans again, sets 2021 budget of $14 bln

Adds budget details, background

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.Non Thursday cut billions more off its long-term capital and exploratory budget after completing a major restructuring of its operations as it seeks to preserve its dividend.

The company said it now expects its total capital and exploratory budget through 2025 to be between $14 billion and $16 billion, down from an earlier forecast of between $19 billion and $22 billion.

It also said that despite the reduction to the overall budget, it expects to be able to raise investment in the Permian and other shale basins, helped by an anticipated drop in capital needed for a major expansion in Kazakhstan.

The company set its 2021 budget at $14 billion, with $11.5 billion earmarked for oil exploration and production.

Chevron was among the first U.S. oil and gas majors to slash spending plans this year after the coronavirus pandemic's impact on demand helped spark a collapse in oil prices, making companies focus on preserving cash instead of drilling more.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Patrick Graham)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.