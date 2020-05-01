US Markets
Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another $2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.

May 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another $2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.

Earnings at Chevron were $3.6 billion in the quarter, up 38% from $2.6 billion during the same period last year and boosted by $1.6 billion in asset sales in the Philippines and Azerbaijan.

Total revenue and other income fell more than 10% to $31.50 billion in the quarter.

The second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to $14 billion, on top of the $4 billion it slashed after the oil crash began in March. It had planned to spend $20 billion this year.

Oil and gas output rose to 3.24 million barrels per day, an increase of more than 6%.

