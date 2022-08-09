Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX)) market cap declines to US$300b but insiders who sold US$1.4m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) sold US$1.4m worth of stock at an average price of US$165 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$15b over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.4%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chevron

The Independent Director, Enrique Hernandez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$164 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$153. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Chevron insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CVX Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Chevron

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chevron insiders own about US$143m worth of shares (which is 0.05% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Chevron Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Chevron insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Chevron insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Chevron and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

