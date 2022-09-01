Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Chevron (NYSE:CVX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Chevron's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chevron is:

19% = US$29b ÷ US$155b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Chevron's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Chevron seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 26% does temper our expectations. Additionally, the flat earnings seen by Chevron over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the flat earnings growth could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitve pressures.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:CVX Past Earnings Growth September 1st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CVX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Chevron Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (meaning, the company retains only 41% of profits) for Chevron suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Chevron has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 52%. Still, forecasts suggest that Chevron's future ROE will drop to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Chevron certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

