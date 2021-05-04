Chevron Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.0% to US$106. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$32b, although statutory earnings per share came in 18% below what the analysts expected, at US$0.72 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CVX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Chevron's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$136.7b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Chevron forecast to report a statutory profit of US$5.33 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$140.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.13 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$119, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Chevron, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$131 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Chevron is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Chevron's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 61% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Chevron is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Chevron following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Chevron's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Chevron analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Chevron you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.