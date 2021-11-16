Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $116.82, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $116.82, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.95 and a 40.65% increase over the 52 week low of $83.06.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and BP p.l.c. (BP). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4234.29%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cvx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FILL with an increase of 7.48% over the last 100 days. XLE has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 20.31%.

