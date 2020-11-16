Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CVX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.03, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $83.03, representing a -32.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.94 and a 60.91% increase over the 52 week low of $51.60.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and BP p.l.c. (BP). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.14. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -102.23%, compared to an industry average of -36.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IXC with an decrease of -4.03% over the last 100 days. XLE has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 24.41%.

