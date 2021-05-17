Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.47, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $109.47, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.11 and a 68% increase over the 52 week low of $65.16.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BP p.l.c. (BP) and ConocoPhillips (COP). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.17. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2821.88%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDE with an increase of 40.05% over the last 100 days. XLE has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 21.44%.

