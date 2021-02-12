Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CVX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $92.02, representing a -18.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.60 and a 78.33% increase over the 52 week low of $51.60.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and BP p.l.c. (BP). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1785.56%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDE with an increase of 37.53% over the last 100 days. XLE has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 20.84%.

