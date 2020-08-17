Dividends
Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.35, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $90.35, representing a -27.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.27 and a 75.1% increase over the 52 week low of $51.60.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and BP p.l.c. (BP). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -94.77%, compared to an industry average of -53.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)
  • iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
  • Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
  • iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL)
  • iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDE with an increase of 41.85% over the last 100 days. XLE has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 23.41%.

