Chevron Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.35 billion, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $5.06 billion, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.85 billion or $4.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $56.47 billion from $48.13 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.35 Bln. vs. $5.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.33 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.38 -Revenue (Q4): $56.47 Bln vs. $48.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.