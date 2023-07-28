Chevron Corp. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.01 billion, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $11.62 billion, or $5.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.78 billion or $3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.9% to $48.90 billion from $68.76 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $6.01 Bln. vs. $11.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.20 vs. $5.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $48.90 Bln vs. $68.76 Bln last year.

