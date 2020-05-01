Chevron Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.60 billion, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $2.65 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $31.50 billion from $35.20 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.60 Bln. vs. $2.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $31.50 Bln vs. $35.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.