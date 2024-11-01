Chevron Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.487 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $6.526 billion, or $3.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.531 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $50.669 billion from $54080 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.487 Bln. vs. $6.526 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.48 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $50.669 Bln vs. $54080 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.