US Markets
CVX

Chevron, consortium of Total and Qatar Petroleum win Suriname oil bids

Contributor
Ank Kuipers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Friday that Chevron Corp and a consortium of France's TotalEnergies SE and Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] submitted the most favorable bids to develop offshore oil blocks.

Adds details, context

PARAMARIBO, June 18 (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Friday that Chevron Corp CVX.N and a consortium of France's TotalEnergies SE TOTF.PA and Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL submitted the most favorable bids to develop offshore oil blocks.

Staatsolie said it was now in the process of negotiating production-sharing contracts for Chevron for Block 5 and with the Total-Qatar Petroleum consortium for Blocks 6 and 8. Staatsolie in November invited companies to bid for exploration rights in eight offshore shallow water blocks.

Companies including Total and Malaysia's Petronas have made hydrocarbon discoveries off the South American country's coast, potentially transforming the struggling economy of the former Dutch colony of 575,000 people. Neighboring Guyana has emerged as the world's newest energy hotspot after oil production began in late 2019.

But Suriname's optimism about its oil potential has also complicated debt restructuring talks with bondholders, who argue that the country's future oil revenues should be taken into account in determining the government's ability to make payments.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing byLuc Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular