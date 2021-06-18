Chevron, consortium of Total and Qatar Petroleum win Suriname oil bids

PARAMARIBO, June 18 (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Friday that Chevron Corp CVX.N and a consortium of France's TotalEnergies SE TOTF.PA and Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL submitted the most favorable bids to develop offshore oil blocks.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing byLuc Cohen)

