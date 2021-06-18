US Markets
CVX

Chevron, consortium of Total and Qatar Petroleum win Suriname oil bids

Contributor
Ank Kuipers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Friday that Chevron Corp and a consortium of France's TotalEnergies SE and Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] submitted the most favorable bids to develop offshore oil blocks. (Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing byLuc Cohen) ((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc)) nL2N2O01R7

PARAMARIBO, June 18 (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Friday that Chevron Corp CVX.N and a consortium of France's TotalEnergies SE TOTF.PA and Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL submitted the most favorable bids to develop offshore oil blocks.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing byLuc Cohen)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular