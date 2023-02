Feb 13 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Chevron Corp CVX.N is considering an extension of Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth's mandatory retirement age, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

