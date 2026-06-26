Chevron Confirms Safe Venezuela Operations After Major Earthquakes

Chevron Corporation CVX has confirmed that its operations in Venezuela remain unaffected despite two powerful earthquakes that caused widespread destruction and significant loss of life, underscoring the company's commitment to employee safety, operational resilience and support for local communities during challenging times.

Employee Safety Remains the Top Priority for CVX

Chevron reported that all of its employees in Venezuela are safe and accounted for following the twin earthquakes, which measured 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. The company expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting employees, neighboring communities and maintaining safe operations.

With a long-standing presence in the country, Chevron emphasized that protecting its workforce remains its highest priority while continuing to monitor the evolving situation closely.

CVX's Operations Continue Without Disruption

Despite the severe impact of the earthquakes, Chevron, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), confirmed that its Venezuelan assets continue to operate normally. The company's three onshore heavy crude projects in western and eastern Venezuela have not experienced operational disruptions.

Key oil infrastructure also remained functional following the seismic events. Venezuela's Paraguaná refining complex, located near the affected region, continued normal refining activities, while the José export terminal maintained regular crude export operations.

These developments demonstrate the resilience of critical energy infrastructure even under difficult circumstances.

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Industry Maintains Stability

Chevron was not the only energy company to report uninterrupted operations. Other international operators, including Eni S.p.A. E and Repsol, S.A. REPYY, also confirmed that their Venezuelan assets remain operational.

Eni continues supplying natural gas that supports approximately half of Venezuela's gas-fired power generation, while Repsol's projects, including its partnership with Eni in the Perla gas field, continue contributing to the country's energy supply.

Although operations have remained stable, authorities and industry operators like CVX, E and REPYY continue assessing petrochemical facilities located closer to the earthquake's epicenter to ensure long-term safety.

Recovery Efforts Continue Across Venezuela

Emergency response teams remain engaged in rescue and recovery efforts following one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in Venezuela in more than a century. Authorities continue evaluating damage to industrial facilities, public infrastructure and residential areas.

Meanwhile, the Morón Petrochemical Complex has begun restoring operations after temporarily suspending activities to complete safety inspections. The precautionary shutdown reflects the industry's emphasis on protecting personnel and ensuring facility integrity before resuming operations.

Chevron's Long-Term Commitment to Venezuela

Chevron has maintained a presence in Venezuela through years of political and economic uncertainty. It is making major developments in Venezuela, where production from its joint ventures has been steadily rising, reinforcing its position as a critical partner to PDVSA. The company currently contributes roughly a quarter of the country’s total crude output, underscoring both its operational importance and long-term strategic interest in the region. Chevron's ability to continue operating safely following this natural disaster reflects its focus on operational excellence, risk management and responsible energy production.

By prioritizing employee safety while maintaining reliable operations, Chevron continues to support Venezuela's energy sector during a period of significant national hardship.

Chevron's Ongoing Commitment to Safety and Recovery

As Venezuela continues recovery efforts, Chevron remains focused on safeguarding its workforce, supporting affected communities and ensuring the safe operation of its assets. The company's swift response and operational resilience demonstrate the importance of strong safety practices and infrastructure preparedness in the face of unexpected natural disasters.

With ongoing assessments across the country's energy sector, Chevron continues working alongside stakeholders to provide reliable energy while contributing to recovery efforts wherever possible.

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