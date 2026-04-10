Chevron Confirms Major Oil Discovery in the Gulf of America

Chevron Corporation CVX has confirmed a promising oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America, marking a significant development in U.S. offshore exploration. The Bandit prospect exploration well, located in Green Canyon Block 680, around 125 miles off the Louisiana coast, is operated by Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY and encountered high-quality oil-bearing Miocene sands.

While still in the early evaluation stage, the discovery has already generated optimism, backed by its potential to be tied back to nearby existing infrastructure, enabling faster and more cost-efficient development.

The Bandit discovery represents more than just a new oil find — it signals the continued evolution of offshore exploration toward efficiency, resilience and strategic integration. For Chevron and its partners, it reinforces the long-term value of the Gulf of America as a reliable and high-potential energy hub in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

Bandit’s Strategic Location With Infrastructure Advantage

One of the key advantages of the Bandit discovery lies in its proximity to established offshore facilities. The potential use of subsea tie-backs — where new wells are connected to existing production infrastructure — can significantly reduce development costs and timelines.

This approach aligns with the industry’s broader focus on maximizing returns from incremental discoveries rather than relying solely on large, capital-intensive projects.

Strong Partnership and Ownership Structure

The Bandit prospect is a joint venture led by Occidental, which holds a 45.375% working interest. Chevron owns 37.125%, while Woodside Energy holds the remaining 17.5%.

This collaboration brings together technical expertise and financial strength, improving the likelihood of efficient appraisal and development of the resource.

Reinforcing the Gulf’s Strategic Importance

The Gulf of America remains a cornerstone of U.S. energy production, accounting for roughly 15% of the country’s crude output. The Bandit discovery underscores the region’s continued relevance, particularly amid global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

With offshore production gaining renewed attention, discoveries like Bandit highlight the Gulf’s role in enhancing domestic energy security and supply stability.

Chevron’s Disciplined Exploration Strategy

Chevron, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), emphasized that the discovery reflects its disciplined exploration approach, which focuses on balancing infrastructure-led opportunities with high-impact frontier prospects. By leveraging existing assets and applying deepwater expertise, the company aims to deliver competitive and resilient production growth.

The Bandit find builds on Chevron’s strong position as a leading leaseholder and producer in the Gulf, further strengthening its offshore portfolio.

High-Potential Reservoir and Technical Significance

The Bandit well is notable for its extreme depth and high-pressure conditions, with drilling exceeding 40,000 feet. This makes it one of the deepest wells in the region and potentially among the most technically challenging.

Experts suggest that successful development could yield higher oil-equivalent output compared to average wells in the Permian Basin, underscoring its potential economic value.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Chord Energy Corporation CHRD and California Resources Corporation CRC. Both Chord Energy and California Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Established through the merger of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum in July 2022, Chord Energy has rapidly ascended as a leading E&P entity in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy's operations span across the Bakken and Three Forks formations, where the company boasts an impressive base of high-quality, oil-weighted resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD’s 2026 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management (Carbon TerraVault). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 revenues indicates 2.8% year-over-year growth.

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