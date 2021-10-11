US Markets
Chevron commits to net zero emissions by 2050

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chevron Corp on Monday set a target to cut certain types of upstream gas emissions to net zero by 2050, joining a list of energy companies taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Monday set a target to cut certain types of upstream gas emissions to net zero by 2050, joining a list of energy companies taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

The move to cut upstream scope 1 and 2 gas emissions comes amid rising pressure on energy companies from investors, activists and governments to join the fight against climate change and sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

Chevron last month pledged to triple its investments to $10 billion on reducing its carbon emissions footprint through 2028.

The company expects to achieve the target through investment in renewable fuels, carbon capture technology and hydrogen.

The greenhouse gas methane, the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide, is facing more scrutiny as governments seek solutions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, a goal of the Paris climate agreement.

