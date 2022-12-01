Chevron CEO expects gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. authorization for Chevron Corp CVX.N to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the U.S. oil company to add investment to its operations in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said.

The U.S. could gradually relax sanctions on Venezuela and provide greater latitude for Chevron to operate in Venezuela over time, he said in comments to the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.