US Markets
CVX

Chevron CEO downplays oil shortage worries, says supplies are available

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Monday downplayed worries over oil supplies saying although global crude oil inventories have been drawn down, oil supplies are not lacking.

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Monday downplayed worries over oil supplies saying although global crude oil inventories have been drawn down, oil supplies are not lacking.

Europe's natural gas shortage, which has pushed prices to multi-year highs, has revived talk of a Mediterranean Sea pipeline that could carry gas from Israel to European customers, he said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular