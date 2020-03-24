Chevron CEO: We Can Use Debt and Asset Sales to Protect Dividend

Investors are pleased over Chevron’s plans to maintain its dividend. CEO Mike Wirth, tells Barron’s that the oil giant’s strong balance sheet will protect the dividend.

Chevron is willing to take on more debt and rely on asset sales to preserve its dividend following the sharp drop in energy prices, its chief executive, Mike Wirth, says.

“We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry,” Wirth tells Barron’s. “We can use it when we need it.”

With a 20% reduction in 2020 capital expenditures, to $16 billion, which was announced earlier on Tuesday and cost-reduction moves, the CEO says that the company has a dividend break-even in the upper $40s, based on Brent crude, the international benchmark. This calculation reflects both capital expenditures and the dividend payments.

Brent crude prices were trading at $27 a barrel on Tuesday. Chevron’s dividend break-even had been in the low to mid $50s before the actions on Tuesday.

Shares of Chevron (ticker: CVX) surged 15%, to $62.28 in early trading on Tuesday.

Investors are pleased that Chevron plans to maintain its dividend, which provides a high 8.3% yield. The company lifted its payout by 8% earlier this year, to $1.29 a quarter -- its 33rd consecutive year of dividend increases. With nearly 1.9 billion shares outstanding, the dividend costs Chevron about $10 billion annually.

Chevron has the best balance sheets among its “super major” peers, with total debt at the end of 2019 of about $27 billion. Rival Exxon Mobil (XOM) finished 2019 with around $47 billion in total debt.

Exxon, whose shares were up 6% Tuesday, or $2, to $33.45, yields 10.6% amid concerns about its dividend. It needs a much higher oil price to cover its capital expenditures and dividend than does Chevron.

In announcing the capital expenditures reduction, Chevron said that it planned to maintain flat energy production in 2020 relative to 2019.

The company also plans to suspend its $5 billion annual stock repurchase program after buying back $1.75 billion in the first quarter. And it will reduce operating costs at an annual run rate of $1 billion. The buyback suspension was widely expected given the sharp drop in crude prices.

In a statement earlier, Wirth said: “With an industry leading balance sheet and a flexible capital program, we believe Chevron is resilient and positioned to withstand this challenging environment. Given the decline in commodity prices, we are taking actions expected to preserve cash, support our balance sheet strength, lower short-term production, and preserve long-term value.”

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

