Chevron buys majority stake in Utah hydrogen project

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Energy major Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in a hydrogen project in Delta, Utah, as it looks to boost its investments in clean energy.

The AECS Delta production and storage project, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development, received a loan guarantee of about $500 million from the U.S. Department of Energy last year.

The facility will use electrolysis to convert renewable energy into hydrogen, which will be stored and despatched from solution-mined salt caverns seasonally.

Chevron said it has acquired the whole of Magnum from Haddington Ventures, which had provided finances for the facility since 2008.

Initial commercial-scale operations, with a storage and conversion capacity of up to 100 metric tons of hydrogen per day, are expected to start in mid-2025, Chevron said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.