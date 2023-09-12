News & Insights

Chevron buys majority stake in Utah hydrogen project

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

September 12, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Energy major Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in a hydrogen project in Delta, Utah, as it looks to boost its investments in clean energy.

The AECS Delta production and storage project, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development, received a loan guarantee of about $500 million from the U.S. Department of Energy last year.

The facility will use electrolysis to convert renewable energy into hydrogen, which will be stored and despatched from solution-mined salt caverns seasonally.

Chevron said it has acquired the whole of Magnum from Haddington Ventures, which had provided finances for the facility since 2008.

Initial commercial-scale operations, with a storage and conversion capacity of up to 100 metric tons of hydrogen per day, are expected to start in mid-2025, Chevron said.

