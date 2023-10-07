Chevron (BER:CHV) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 186.93

The average one-year price target for Chevron (BER:CHV) has been revised to 186.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 175.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 162.70 to a high of 220.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.37% from the latest reported closing price of 159.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHV is 0.80%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 1,437,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 123,120K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,408K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHV by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,118K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHV by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,493K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHV by 12.69% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 41,022K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,660K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHV by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,558K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHV by 12.97% over the last quarter.

