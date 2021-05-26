US Markets
CVX

Chevron backs decision to suspend some Myanmar energy payments

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Chevron Corp said it backed the decision to suspend payments to shareholders in a Myanmar gas pipeline in which it holds a minority stake, as announced by operating company Total.

May 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said it backed the decision to suspend payments to shareholders in a Myanmar gas pipeline in which it holds a minority stake, as announced by operating company Total TOTF.PA.

The decision comes at a time the companies are under pressure to take action against the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1, since when its forces have killed hundreds of civilians and detained thousands more.

"Chevron condemns the violence and human rights abuses occurring in Myanmar. We stand with the people of Myanmar and the global community in urging for a peaceful resolution that respects the will of the people," it said in a statement.

(Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Ed Davies)

((matthew.tostevin@thomsonreuters.com; +66 81 825 6091; Reuters Messaging: matthew.tostevin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular