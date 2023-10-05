Chevron Australia LNG workers vote to resume strikes - union representative

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Workers at two Chevron liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted to restart strikes at a meeting on Thursday, according to a union representative who declined to be named.

The vote comes just under two weeks after both parties reached a tentative deal to call off major strikes.

Unions must formally provide Chevron seven days' notice before any strikes can begin. This is expected to happen on Monday, the union representative said.

Chevron said earlier on Thursday that it continued to work with all parties to finalise a deal based on recommendations made by Australia's industrial arbitrator in September.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney, additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Mrrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.