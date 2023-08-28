Chevron Australia LNG workers vote to authorise union to call strikes if needed

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Workers at a Chevron CVX.N liquefied natural gas facility in Australia voted on Monday to authorise a union to call strikes if needed, as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, according to ballot results.

The results concern 37 workers, according to results made available by Australia's industrial umpire the Fair Work Commission.

Some 450 workers at Chevron's Gorgon LNG facility, one of the country's largest, and the Wheatstone downstream processing facility have already voted to allow unions to call strikes if necessary.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

