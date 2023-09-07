News & Insights

Chevron Australia LNG workers to begin strikes on Friday

September 07, 2023 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N two major liquefied natural gas(LNG) projects in Australia will begin planned strike action on Friday, a union alliance said, after it had delayed work stoppages for roughly one day as mediation talks continued.

"Despite the Offshore Alliance giving Chevron plenty of opportunity to sort out (bargaining agreements) ... they will finally be facing their day of reckoning," the union alliance said in a Facebook post. "It's game on, Chevron."

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strike action had been scheduled to begin on Thursday morning but was delayed due to mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire.

The stoppages, which had then scheduled to start on Friday morning, were later delayed until the afternoon, a Chevron spokesperson and a union representative told Reuters late on Thursday.

When strike actions begin, the LNG plant will have to be shut down "if there are not competent personnel to undertake handovers during work stoppages," the union said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
