Chevron Australia LNG workers to begin strike from Friday

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N two major liquefied natural gas(LNG) projects in Australia will begin planned strikes from 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, a union alliance said.

Unions and Chevron have been participating in mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire, all this week.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

