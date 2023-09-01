News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Chevron Australia LNG workers reject company offer, work stoppages still on track

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

September 01, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N workers at two of Australia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities have rejected a company pay and conditions offer, a union alliance said on Friday, and planned work stoppages will go ahead next week pending another deal.

Workers at Chevron's Gorgon LNG facility and its Wheatstone downstream LNG facility in Western Australia rejected the company's offer, according to a Facebook post by the Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions. Chevron confirmed the result minutes later in an emailed statement.

"The vote was part of the bargaining process and an important step which enabled employees to share their views," a Chevron spokesperson said.

Chevron and the Offshore Alliance are locked in a dispute about pay and conditions that has roiled global gas markets leery about interruptions to Australian LNG exports at a time of tightening supply.

The Offshore Alliance is planning to begin industrial action on Sept. 7 if a deal is not struck. Workers could down tools for up to 11 hours and stop performing certain tasks until at least Sept. 14 based on the alliance's current plan.

"Ballot results show that they (Chevron) are out of touch with OA members and haven’t listened to a word spoken in their discussions with members, Reps and the Offshore Alliance," the union alliance said in a Facebook post on Friday.

A similar dispute between the union alliance and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX at a nearby LNG facility resolved in a deal without unions following through on threats of strikes.

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in Chevron's Australia LNG labour dispute?

Australian labour disputes shake global gas markets https://tmsnrt.rs/44xRtZx

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Tom Hogue)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.