Chevron Australia LNG workers reject company offer, industrial action still on track

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N workers at two of Australia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities have rejected a company pay and conditions offer, a union alliance said on Friday, meaning workers will begin planned industrial action next week pending another deal.

Workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities in Western Australia rejected the company's offer, according to a Facebook post by the Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions

Chevron and the Offshore Alliance are locked in a dispute about pay and conditions that has roiled global gas markets leery about interruptions to Australian exports at a time of tightening supply.

The Offshore Alliance is planning to begin industrial action on Sept. 7 if a deal is not struck. Workers could down tools for up to 11 hours and stop performing certain tasks until at least Sept. 14 based on the alliance's current plan.

A similar dispute between the union alliance and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX at a nearby LNG facility resolved in a deal without unions following through on threats of strikes.

