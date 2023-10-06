Chevron Australia LNG workers back strike threat in second meeting

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia voted to restart strikes on Friday, the union said, endorsing a similar move by colleagues at a meeting less than 24-hours earlier as unions accuse Chevron of reneging on a deal that ended strikes last month.

Night-shift workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities voted to restart strikes in the afternoon meeting, the offshore alliance, a coalition of two unions, said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Thursday the bulk of workers at the facilities had voted to strike.

Chevron must be given seven business days notice before strikes can begin and unions plan to file said notice on Monday, a union representative told Reuters on Thursday.

Chevron did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment, but on Thursday said it continued to work with all parties to finalise a deal based on recommendations made by Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission (FWC), in September.

