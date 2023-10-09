Chevron Australia LNG unions to resume strikes from next week

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chevron's CVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia face a new wave of strikes from next week, unions said in a formal notice to the oil and gas major on Monday, after talks on an agreed pay deal fell apart.

The seven-days notice for strike action at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, responsible for around 6% of global LNG output, was filed by the Offshore Alliance, according to a representative of the coalition of two unions who declined to be named.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Lewis Jackson, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.