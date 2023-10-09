News & Insights

Chevron Australia LNG unions to resume strikes from next week

October 09, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma and Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chevron's CVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia face a new wave of strikes from next week, unions said in a formal notice to the oil and gas major on Monday, after talks on an agreed pay deal fell apart.

The seven-days notice for strike action at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, responsible for around 6% of global LNG output, was filed by the Offshore Alliance, according to a representative of the coalition of two unions who declined to be named.

