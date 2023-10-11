Chevron Australia, LNG unions make progress in talks - union official

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Talks to halt the resumption of strikes at Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress on Wednesday but stopped short of a deal to end months of labour disputes at the major export sites.

Chevron and unions made progress in talks before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, on Wednesday, but did not land a deal, according to a union representative involved in the talks.

Further talks are planned for Thursday, the representative added.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

