Chevron Australia, LNG unions make progress in talks, more planned for Monday

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 13, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations over a pay and conditions deal between Chevron and unions at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress again on Friday, but fell short of sealing a deal to end months of labour disputes at the major export sites.

Chevron and unions held a third day of talks before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, on Friday, but did not agree on a final deal, according to a union official involved in the talks who declined to be named.

Further talks are planned for Monday, the representative added.

