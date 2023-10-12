News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Chevron Australia, LNG unions make further progress in talks, more planned for Friday -union official

Credit: REUTERS/CHEVRON

October 12, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chevron and unions at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress on Thursday in a second day of talks on pay and conditions but fell short of a deal to end months of labour disputes at the major export sites.

They held the talks before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, and plan further talks on Friday, a union representative said.

This is the second round of talks mediated by the commission in roughly as many weeks. Unions halted weeks of strikes in late September at the facilities that supply around 6% of the world's LNG after an earlier round of talks produced a deal.

However, unions subsequently accused Chevron of reneging on certain commitments and said on Monday they would restart strikes on Oct. 19.

Chevron said on Monday the disagreements only concern a few issues, including reimbursement for travel and meals, and it was committed to reaching a deal.

The strike threat pushed up European gas prices at the start of the week, although they have since fallen in the face of high gas storage and stable Norwegian supply. NG/EU

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; editing by Jason Neely and Alex Richardson)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.