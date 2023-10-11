News & Insights

Chevron Australia, LNG unions extend pay deal talks to Thursday

October 11, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chevron and unions representing workers at its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress in talks over pay and conditions on Wednesday and would meet again on Thursday, a union representative said.

With workers threatening to resume strikes from next week at the facilities that supply around 6% of the world's LNG, Chevron and unions were holding negotiations before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission.

This is the second round of talks mediated by the commission in roughly as many weeks. Unions halted weeks of strikesat Chevron's sites in late September after an earlier round of talks produced a deal.

