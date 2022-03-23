US Markets
Chevron 'assessing' status of Russian terminal, says oil pipeline operating

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron CVX.N on Wednesday said it is assessing the status of a export terminal at a Black Sea port that Russia said was closed by storm damage, but the pipeline to the port remains in operation.

Chevron holds a 15% stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a key route which ships about 1% of the world's oil from oilfields in Kazakhstan to an export terminal in Russia.

The company's Tengizchevroil (TCO) joint venture oil production in Kazakhstan that relies on the export terminal "continues uninterrupted, and transportation of TCO crude oil through the CPC pipeline is also continuing at this time," a Chevron spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

