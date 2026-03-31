Markets
CVX

Chevron Appoints Daniel Woodall As Chief Health, Safety And Environment Officer

March 31, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX), Tuesday announced the appointment of Daniel Woodall as Chief Health, Safety and Environment Officer of the company, effective May 1, 2026, as part of its plan to focus on strong operational performance and safety.

Woodall, who is recently working as director of operations and maintenance for Chevron Australia, will replace current Chief HSE Officer Marissa Badenhorst.

Meanwhile, Badenhorst has been appointed as the director of the Pascagoula and Pasadena refineries, where she will oversee refinery operations, safety performance, workforce engagement and community partnerships.

In the pre-market hours, CVX is trading at $210.50, down 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.