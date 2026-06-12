Chevron and Partners to Support TGS-Led Argentina NGL Project

Chevron Corporation CVX is reportedly set to partner with two Argentine energy players, namely YPF and Pluspetrol, to ink new contracts with Transportadora de Gas del Sur TGS for a natural gas liquids (NGLs) project in Argentina. The contract entails supplying natural gas for the proposed $3 billion project led by TGS.

The report mentioned that Chevron, YPF and Pluspetrol are expected to take up approximately 80% of the project’s capacity. The signing of these contracts significantly increases the likelihood of the project reaching a final investment decision. The project involves converting natural gas, including the gas extracted alongside oil from the producing wells, into high-value liquids such as butane and propane. The higher value natural gas liquids produced can then be exported to international markets.

In recent years, Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale has gained significant recognition as one of the world’s largest unconventional gas reserves, and several companies, including Chevron, are planning to expand their presence in the shale basin. The liquids project, developed by TGS, is one of many processing and export ventures expected to boost production from the Vaca Muerta shale and help the country become an energy supplier over the coming years.

Notably, these projects will help Argentina reduce its dependence on energy imports and boost foreign exchange reserves. TGS has previously stated that it will finance a part of this multi-million dollar project using its own capital. For Chevron, this deal stands to expand its footprint in Argentina’s booming shale industry and benefit from the shale basin's significant resource potential.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CVX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while TGS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Cenovus Energy CVE and W&T Offshore WTI. While Cenovus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, W&T Offshore carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated energy company with operations spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The company is involved in exploration and production from its low-cost oil sands and heavy oil assets in Canada. The strategic MEG Energy acquisition is expected to boost Cenovus Energy's production levels in 2026.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s recent acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the Gulf of America boosts its future production prospects, which is expected to enhance its revenues.

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