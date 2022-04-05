Chevron and Big Lots have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

There is one way to get some revenge when you are at the pump. While you are stuck putting $5+ gas on a weekly basis, there are companies out there putting all that money in their coffers. It's part of a Peter Lynch style "Buy what you know" strategy as well. Recently, it has been one of the most profitable trades of the year. Loading the boat on energy stocks has certainly paid off in 2022. The question now is, will it continue?

Today's Bull of the Day is a stock in the energy sector which has been rocking and rolling. I am talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Chevron.Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005.

Chevron is in the Oil and Gas – Integrated – International industry which ranks in the Top 16% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable rank is the series of positive earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, eight analysts have increased their numbers for the current year while seven have done so for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $9.89 to $13.04 while next year's number is up from $8.38 to $10.54.

Next year, things could slow down a bit. Analysts realize that oil prices are likely to come down to Earth. That's why next year's revenue numbers are forecast to come down 3.36% while earnings are set to contract by 19% next year.

The market is beginning to rebound off the lows. Forget about climbing a wall of worry like we did in the past, this time, it's about dealing with the reality of rates on the rise and what the market will look like when they adjust. The market is always looking forward, which is why sitting here worried about the obvious is always a losing proposition. That does not mean that you should load the boat on a whim in whichever industry you think is going to make it happen.

Today's Bear of the Day is a word to the wise. This is a stock that has seen earnings estimates moving in the wrong direction. I am talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Big Lots.Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

The reason for the negative Zacks Rank is the series of earnings estimates coming from analysts. Six analysts have cut their estimates for the current year while next year, three have done so. The bearish sentiment has dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $5.70 to $4.91 while next year's number is off from $6.35 to $5.57.

The Retail – Discount Stores industry is in the Bottom 31% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records Decline in March DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has released the Electronic Brokerage segment's performance metrics for March 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

Total client DARTs for the month were 2,456,000, down 2% from the February 2022 level and 18% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 306. The metric declined 4% sequentially and 41% from the prior-year period.

Interactive Brokers' total customer accounts rose 3% from the prior month's level and 36% from March 2021, reaching 1.81 million. Net new accounts were 44,200, up 15% from February 2022 but down 27% from the prior-year month.

Interactive Brokers' total options contracts were 85.3 million in February, growing 20% from the prior month's figure and 8% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts also increased 8% on a sequential basis and 19% year over year to 18.3 million.

At the end of March 2022, client equity was $355.9 billion, up 2% sequentially and 8% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $92.5 billion, rising 4% from February 2022 and 9% from March 2021. IBKR's customer margin loan balance of $48.2 billion decreased 2% from the previous month but grew 14% year over year.

Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 0.5% compared with the industry's 8.5% fall.

Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other brokerage firms like Charles Schwab andLPL Financial Holdings Inc. will come out with monthly performance metrics later this month along with their respective quarterly results.

At present, both Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

