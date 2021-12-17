US Markets
CVX

Chevron agrees to transfer part of offshore Suriname field to Shell

Contributor
Ank Kuipers Reuters
Published

A unit of U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Friday transferred one-third of its 60%-equity interest in an offshore Suriname block for which it has a production sharing agreement to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, Suriname's state oil company said.

PARAMARIBO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp CVX.N on Friday transferred one-third of its 60%-equity interest in an offshore Suriname block for which it has a production sharing agreement to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, Suriname's state oil company said.

Paradise Oil Company, a subsidiary of Suriname's state-run Staatsolie, retains its 40% stake in the Block 5 venture as a non-executive partner, according to the farmout contract.

"Staatsolie welcomes the participation of a reputable party like Shell in Block 5. The farmout endorses the great interest there is in the offshore area of Suriname," the company said in a release.

Staatsolie and Chevron signed a production sharing contract in October for Block 5, which covers an area of 2,235 square kilometers. The deal marked the first time that Staatsolie will participate as a partner in offshore activities.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular